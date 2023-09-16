Brewers vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) and the Washington Nationals (65-83) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on September 16.
The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-8, 3.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (6-10, 5.44 ERA).
Brewers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Brewers have been favored 73 times and won 44, or 60.3%, of those games.
- Milwaukee has played as favorites of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
- Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 655 (4.5 per game).
- The Brewers' 3.83 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 11
|Marlins
|W 12-0
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 12
|Marlins
|W 3-1
|Freddy Peralta vs JT Chargois
|September 13
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Trevor Megill vs Braxton Garrett
|September 14
|Marlins
|W 4-2
|Adrian Houser vs Eury Pérez
|September 15
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Wade Miley vs Jake Irvin
|September 16
|Nationals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Trevor Williams
|September 17
|Nationals
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Patrick Corbin
|September 18
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Adam Wainwright
|September 19
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Drew Rom
|September 20
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Wade Miley vs Zack Thompson
|September 21
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Miles Mikolas
