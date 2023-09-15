The Week 3 college football schedule includes 11 games involving teams from the CAA. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Rhode Island Rams at Maine Black Bears 6:30 PM ET, Friday, September 15 FloSports Campbell Fighting Camels at Monmouth Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Hampton Pirates vs. Howard Bison 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware State Hornets at Richmond Spiders 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports William & Mary Tribe at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dartmouth Big Green at New Hampshire Wildcats 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports North Carolina A&T Aggies at Elon Phoenix 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports Towson Tigers at Morgan State Bears 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Villanova Wildcats at UCF Knights 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stony Brook Seawolves at Arkansas State Red Wolves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

