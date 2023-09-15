Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Sauk County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Sauk County, Wisconsin. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Sauk County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
La Crosse Central High School at Baraboo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Baraboo, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reedsburg Area High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sparta, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
