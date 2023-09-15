The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) will look to upset the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Virginia matchup in this article.

Maryland vs. Virginia Game Info

  • Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: College Park, Maryland
  • Venue: SECU Stadium

Maryland vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maryland Moneyline Virginia Moneyline
BetMGM Maryland (-14.5) 49.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Maryland (-14.5) 49.5 -650 +470 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Maryland (-14.5) 49.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Maryland (-14) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 3 Odds

Maryland vs. Virginia Betting Trends

  • Maryland has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Terrapins have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • Virginia has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
  • The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Maryland & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Maryland
To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000
Virginia
To Win the ACC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

