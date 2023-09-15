The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Mishicot High School at Oconto High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Oconto, WI

Oconto, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ozaukee High School at Reedsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Reedsville, WI

Reedsville, WI Conference: Big East

Big East How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Two Rivers High School