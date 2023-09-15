Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Dodge County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Dodge County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dodge County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Dodgeland High School at Cambridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Cambridge, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph High School at Johnson Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI
- Conference: Trailways
- How to Stream: Watch Here
