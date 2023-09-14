Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Waukesha County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Waukesha County, Wisconsin this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wisconsin Lutheran High School at Kettle Moraine High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Wales, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Catholic Memorial High School at Wauwatosa East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettle Moraine High School at Waukesha South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Waukesha, WI
- Conference: Classic 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookfield Academy at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookfield Central High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sussex, WI
- Conference: Greater Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
