Wisconsin High School Football Live Streams in Milwaukee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Wisconsin Lutheran High School at Kettle Moraine High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Wales, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeside Lutheran High School at University School of Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitefish Bay High School at West Bend East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: West Bend, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Oak Creek High School at Indian Trail High School and Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milwaukee Academy Of Science High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic Memorial High School at Wauwatosa East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Wauwatosa, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Saint Catherines High School at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dominican High School at Living Word Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jackson, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Francis High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther High School at Saint Thomas More High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
