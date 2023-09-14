The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) play the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 49 points has been set for the outing.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Eagles face off with the Vikings.

Eagles vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Eagles were winning after the first quarter in five games, were behind after the first quarter in five games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in seven games .

On offense, Philadelphia averaged 5.2 points in the first quarter (eighth-ranked) last year. On the defensive side, it gave up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter (26th-ranked).

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Vikings had the lead eight times, were losing six times, and were tied three times.

In the first quarter last season, the Vikings averaged 5.8 points scored on offense (second-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense (16th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Eagles won the second quarter in 11 games, lost the second quarter in three games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Offensively, Philadelphia scored an average of 11.8 points in the second quarter (best in NFL) last year. On defense, it ceded 5.8 points on average in the second quarter (sixth-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Vikings won the second quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and tied one time.

The Vikings averaged 6.9 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.4 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Eagles won the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in four games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

Offensively, Philadelphia scored an average of 4.8 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked).

The Vikings outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last year, the Vikings averaged 3.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.8 points on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Eagles' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter nine times, lost seven times, and were knotted up one time.

Philadelphia averaged 6.7 points on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it gave up an average of 5.8 points in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings won the fourth quarter in 11 games last year, lost that quarter in four games, and were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

The Vikings' offense averaged 9.5 points in the fourth quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

Eagles vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Eagles were winning after the first half in 11 games (11-0 in those contests), were losing after the first half in five games (2-3), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

Philadelphia averaged 17 points in the first half (best in NFL) last year. Defensively, it surrendered 10.7 points on average in the first half (13th-ranked).

The Vikings led after the first half in 10 games last season, were losing after the first half in five games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

The Vikings averaged 12.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 11.7 points on defense in the first half last year.

2nd Half

Last year, the Eagles won the second half in nine games (7-2 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in six games (5-1), and they tied the second half in two games (2-0).

On offense, Philadelphia averaged 11.5 points in the second half (10th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it surrendered 9.1 points on average in the second half (eighth-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Vikings outscored their opponent in the second half five times, lost that half eight times, and tied four times.

In the second half last season, the Vikings averaged 12.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 12.6 points on defense.

