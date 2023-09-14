Thursday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (81-64) matching up with the Miami Marlins (75-71) at 2:10 PM ET (on September 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-2 win for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-4) for the Marlins and Adrian Houser (5-4) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (51.5%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 30 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (646 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule