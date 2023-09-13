The Milwaukee Brewers (81-63) play the Miami Marlins (74-71) on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the nod to Trevor Megill (1-0, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (8-6, 3.82 ERA).

Brewers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Probable Pitchers: Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (8-6, 3.82 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Megill

Megill gets the nod for the Brewers and will make his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 26 times this season.

He has pitched to a 3.38 ERA this season with 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 26 games.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (8-6 with a 3.82 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 26-year-old has put up a 3.82 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.

Garrett has collected eight quality starts this season.

Garrett has put up 21 starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 28 outings this season.

