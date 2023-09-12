After batting .243 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to JT Chargois) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks while batting .220.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.1% of those games.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (10.7%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this season (18 of 56), with two or more RBI six times (10.7%).

He has scored in 20 of 56 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 32 .260 AVG .190 .305 OBP .218 .455 SLG .333 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 14 RBI 10 20/3 K/BB 20/3 3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings