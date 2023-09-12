Rowdy Tellez vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Read More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .213 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 53.8% of his 93 games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12 games this season (12.9%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.2% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (22.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|52
|.206
|AVG
|.217
|.263
|OBP
|.303
|.405
|SLG
|.366
|11
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|22
|31/10
|K/BB
|48/21
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Chargois (2-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without surrendering a hit.
