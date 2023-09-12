The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .213 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

In 53.8% of his 93 games this season, Tellez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12 games this season (12.9%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.

In 31.2% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (22.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 52 .206 AVG .217 .263 OBP .303 .405 SLG .366 11 XBH 11 7 HR 6 22 RBI 22 31/10 K/BB 48/21 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings