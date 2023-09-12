The Green Bay Packers have +4000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 12.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Packers games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay ranked 17th in total offense (337.9 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Packers collected five wins at home last season and three on the road.

Green Bay posted a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones also had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five TDs.

A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In addition, Dillon had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +12500 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +5000 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +1800 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +6600 8 October 29 Vikings - +6600 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +8000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +1800 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +8000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +15000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +6600 18 January 7 Bears - +12500

