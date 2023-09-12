Christian Yelich is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 8, when he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is 74th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 69.1% of his games this year (94 of 136), with at least two hits 37 times (27.2%).

He has gone deep in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 136), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (34.6%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (12.5%).

In 50.0% of his games this season (68 of 136), he has scored, and in 25 of those games (18.4%) he has scored more than once.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 69 .283 AVG .265 .377 OBP .351 .441 SLG .436 23 XBH 27 7 HR 10 33 RBI 38 68/35 K/BB 63/36 15 SB 12

Marlins Pitching Rankings