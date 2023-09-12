When the Milwaukee Brewers (80-63) play the Miami Marlins (74-70) at American Family Field on Tuesday, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET, Freddy Peralta will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 191).

The favored Brewers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +140. The game's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.83 ERA) vs JT Chargois - MIA (2-0, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Brewers and Marlins matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Brewers (-165), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Brewers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 42, or 60%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 13-12 (winning 52% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Marlins have come away with 33 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious nine times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Brewers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Mark Canha 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) William Contreras 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st Win NL Central -549 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.