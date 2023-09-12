Christian Yelich and Luis Arraez are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Miami Marlins, who meet on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +140. The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -165 +140 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 42 of the 70 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (60%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 13-12 record (winning 52% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 65 times this season for a 65-72-6 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have gone 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-28 39-35 33-27 47-36 62-41 18-22

