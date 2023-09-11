Tyrone Taylor vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Tyrone Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .209 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and six walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 52.7% of his 55 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.5% of them.
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.9%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Taylor has driven home a run in 17 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|32
|.236
|AVG
|.190
|.286
|OBP
|.218
|.431
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|20/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (169 total, 1.2 per game).
- Luzardo will try to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 26th, 1.210 WHIP ranks 26th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks eighth.
