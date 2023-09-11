Packers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 11 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +4000.
Packers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +280
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000
Green Bay Betting Insights
- Green Bay won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- A total of eight Packers games last season hit the over.
- On offense, Green Bay ranked 17th in the with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Packers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.
- When the underdog in the game, Green Bay went 3-3. When favored, the Packers went 5-6.
- The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC overall.
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.
- On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).
- In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.
- In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- Quay Walker compiled 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Bears
|W 38-20
|+10000
|2
|September 17
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|3
|September 24
|Saints
|-
|+3000
|4
|September 28
|Lions
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 9
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Broncos
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 23
|@ Lions
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|Chiefs
|-
|+700
|14
|December 11
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|16
|December 24
|@ Panthers
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Bears
|-
|+10000
