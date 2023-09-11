The Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) and Miami Marlins (74-69) square off on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a four-game series at American Family Field.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Woodruff (4-1) for the Brewers and Jesus Luzardo (9-8) for the Marlins.

Brewers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023

7:40 PM ET

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (4-1, 2.30 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.77 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers will hand the ball to Woodruff (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.30, a 4.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .787 in eight games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Woodruff has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.

Luzardo is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.

Luzardo is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.77), 26th in WHIP (1.210), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.

