Brewers vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 11
The Milwaukee Brewers (79-63) and Miami Marlins (74-69) square off on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, opening a four-game series at American Family Field.
The probable pitchers are Brandon Woodruff (4-1) for the Brewers and Jesus Luzardo (9-8) for the Marlins.
Brewers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (4-1, 2.30 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (9-8, 3.77 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Woodruff (4-1) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.30, a 4.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .787 in eight games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Woodruff has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (9-8 with a 3.77 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 29th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.77, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
- Luzardo is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Luzardo is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.
- He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.77), 26th in WHIP (1.210), and eighth in K/9 (10.5) among pitchers who qualify.
