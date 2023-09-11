William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

The Marlins are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Brewers (-160). A 7.5-run over/under is listed in the game.

Brewers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -160 +135 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have a 41-28 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 59.4% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 13-14 (winning 48.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Milwaukee has played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-72-6).

The Brewers have collected a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-28 39-35 33-27 46-36 62-41 17-22

