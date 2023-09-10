Willy Adames vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a triple and an RBI against the Yankees.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .214 with 20 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 55 walks.
- Adames has had a hit in 73 of 129 games this season (56.6%), including multiple hits 24 times (18.6%).
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (17.1%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has an RBI in 40 of 129 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this year (50 of 129), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.208
|.300
|OBP
|.298
|.450
|SLG
|.369
|23
|XBH
|22
|15
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|34
|68/26
|K/BB
|77/29
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 30th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.90 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.90), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
