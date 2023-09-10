On Sunday, Victor Caratini (coming off going 0-for-0 with two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-0 with two RBI) against the Yankees.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .249 with three doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.6% of those games.

In six games this year, he has homered (11.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 18 games this season (35.3%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 16 games this season (31.4%), including four multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Brewers Players vs the Yankees

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .228 AVG .267 .326 OBP .333 .367 SLG .378 5 XBH 4 3 HR 3 9 RBI 13 23/10 K/BB 18/9 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings