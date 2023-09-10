The Chicago Bears (0-0) and the Green Bay Packers (0-0) square off on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in a battle of NFC North foes.

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Packers Insights (2022)

Last season the Packers racked up 5.4 fewer points per game (21.8) than the Bears allowed (27.2).

The Packers averaged 38 fewer yards per game (337.9) than the Bears gave up (375.9) per outing last year.

Last season Green Bay racked up 124.3 rushing yards per game, 33.0 fewer than Chicago allowed per outing (157.3).

The Packers had 22 giveaways last year, while the Bears had 23 takeaways.

Packers Away Performance (2022)

The Packers put up 19.4 points per game in away games a season ago (2.4 less than their overall average), and gave up 22.4 away from home (0.6 more than overall).

The Packers' average yards gained away from home (334) were lower than their overall average (337.9). But their average yards allowed in away games (369) were higher than overall (336.5).

Green Bay racked up 222.8 passing yards per game away from home (9.2 more than its overall average), and conceded 219.5 on the road (22.5 more than overall).

The Packers accumulated 111.3 rushing yards per game on the road (13 less than their overall average), and conceded 149.5 in away games (10 more than overall).

The Packers converted 35.2% of third downs on the road last year (4.3% lower than their overall average), and conceded 40.7% in away games (3.1% higher than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Chicago - FOX 9/17/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 9/24/2023 New Orleans - FOX 9/28/2023 Detroit - Amazon Prime Video

