Carlos Santana vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Carlos Santana and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .234.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 128 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46 games this season (35.9%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (40.6%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole (13-4) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 2.90 ERA in 180 2/3 innings pitched, with 195 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.90), fourth in WHIP (1.050), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
