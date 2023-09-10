Carlos Santana and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)



Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .234.

Santana has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 128 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.1% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 46 games this season (35.9%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (40.6%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings