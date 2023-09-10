Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Yankees on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Yankees host the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Christian Yelich and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Brewers vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has put up 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .274/.363/.439 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 73 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .234/.314/.413 so far this year.
- Santana brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Sep. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 8
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He's slashing .272/.342/.467 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .265/.397/.608 on the season.
- Judge heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and seven walks.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.