The New York Yankees host the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Christian Yelich and others in this game.

Brewers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 143 hits with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashing .274/.363/.439 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 73 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .234/.314/.413 so far this year.

Santana brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Sep. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 8 3-for-5 2 0 2 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 56 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashing .272/.342/.467 on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 81 hits with 12 doubles, 31 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.397/.608 on the season.

Judge heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double and seven walks.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 5 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0

