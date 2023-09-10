The Chicago Bears (0-0) host an NFC North showdown against the Green Bay Packers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Soldier Field, so check out our best bets.

When is Bears vs. Packers?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Green Bay 26 - Chicago 19

Green Bay 26 - Chicago 19 Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bears' implied win probability is 54.1%.

The Bears were listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and they split the games.

Chicago played as a moneyline favorite of -118 or shorter in just two games last season, and it split them 1-1.

The Packers won three of the six games they played as underdogs last season.

Green Bay entered six games last season as the underdog by -102 or more and were 3-3 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (+1)



Green Bay (+1) The Bears had five wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Chicago went winless ATS (0-1-1) when playing as at least 1-point favorites last season.

The Packers beat the spread eight times in 17 games last year.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 1 point or more, Green Bay went 4-2 last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) Chicago and Green Bay combined to average 0.5 less points per game a season ago than the total of 41.5 set for this game.

The Bears and the Packers saw their opponents average a combined 7.5 more points per game last season than the over/under of 41.5 set in this outing.

The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

The Packers and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last year.

