In the game between the Washington State Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, September 9 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Cougars to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (+6) Over (58) Washington State 48, Wisconsin 17

Week 2 Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Badgers are winless against the spread this year.

Wisconsin is winless against the spread when it has played as 6-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Badgers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Wisconsin games this season have posted an average total of 53.5, which is 4.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Washington State Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 35.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

All Cougars one game with a set total have hit the over.

The average over/under for Washington State games this year is 3.5 less points than the point total of 58 for this outing.

Badgers vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 38.0 17.0 38.0 17.0 -- -- Washington State 50.0 24.0 -- -- 50.0 24.0

