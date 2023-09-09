The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) face the Washington State Cougars (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The Badgers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Washington State matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Washington State Betting Trends

Wisconsin has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Badgers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Washington State has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600 To Win the Big Ten +900 Bet $100 to win $900

