Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on September 9 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Yankees.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .214 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 walks.

In 56.3% of his 128 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In 17.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.5% of his games this year, Adames has notched at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

In 38.3% of his games this season (49 of 128), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 65 .221 AVG .208 .300 OBP .300 .450 SLG .364 23 XBH 21 15 HR 9 38 RBI 33 68/26 K/BB 75/29 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings