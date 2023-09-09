The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.133 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Michael King

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while hitting .202.

Taylor has picked up a hit in 27 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in five games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this season (15 of 53), with more than one RBI five times (9.4%).

He has scored in 18 of 53 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 30 .236 AVG .177 .286 OBP .208 .431 SLG .302 8 XBH 7 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 20/3 K/BB 18/3 3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings