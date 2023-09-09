On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (.455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Yankees.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Michael King TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .215 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Tellez has had a hit in 50 of 91 games this year (54.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (12.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 91), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.9% of his games this season, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (11.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (23.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 51 .208 AVG .220 .265 OBP .306 .408 SLG .371 11 XBH 11 7 HR 6 22 RBI 22 30/10 K/BB 46/21 0 SB 0

