Madelene Sagstrom will compete in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Looking to wager on Sagstrom at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Madelene Sagstrom Insights

Sagstrom has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Sagstrom has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Sagstrom has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

In her past five tournaments, Sagstrom has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 23 -6 281 0 12 0 2 $393,845

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

Kenwood Country Club is 6,515 yards, 52 yards shorter than the average course Sagstrom has played in the past year (6,567).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Sagstrom's Last Time Out

Sagstrom was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 49th percentile of competitors.

She finished in the 73rd percentile on par 4s at the Portland Classic, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

Sagstrom was better than 57% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Sagstrom fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Sagstrom had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.1).

Sagstrom's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average (5.5).

At that most recent tournament, Sagstrom had a bogey or worse on two of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.7).

Sagstrom finished the Portland Classic carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Sagstrom recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Sagstrom Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.