The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club will have Gabriela Ruffels as part of the field in Cincinnati, Ohio from September 7-9, up against the par-72, 6,515-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Ruffels at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Gabriela Ruffels Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ruffels has scored below par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Ruffels has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Ruffels has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five events.

Ruffels has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Ruffels will attempt to extend her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 25 E 286 0 4 0 0 $183,218

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

The average course Ruffels has played in the past year (6,614 yards) is 99 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,515).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of +2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -5.

Ruffels' Last Time Out

Ruffels was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the CP Women’s Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 78th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the CP Women’s Open, which placed her in the 65th percentile among all competitors.

Ruffels shot better than 91% of the field at the CP Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.82.

Ruffels carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the CP Women’s Open, Ruffels carded fewer bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (3.2).

Ruffels' nine birdies or better on par-4s at the CP Women’s Open were more than the tournament average of 3.0.

In that most recent competition, Ruffels' par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 8.0).

Ruffels ended the CP Women’s Open bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the CP Women’s Open, Ruffels had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards Ruffels Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.