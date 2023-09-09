Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (70-71) and the Milwaukee Brewers (78-62) at Yankee Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET on September 9.

The probable starters are Michael King (4-5) for the Yankees and Wade Miley (7-4) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Brewers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have come away with 34 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 8-15 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (619 total, 4.4 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

Brewers Schedule