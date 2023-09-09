Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will aim to outdo Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 2:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .237 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 619 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Brewers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the seventh-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.205 WHIP this season, third-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Wade Miley (7-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Miley has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Away Corbin Burnes Luis Ortiz 9/5/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away Brandon Woodruff Andre Jackson 9/6/2023 Pirates L 5-4 Away Freddy Peralta Colin Selby 9/8/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Colin Rea Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees - Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees - Away Corbin Burnes Gerrit Cole 9/11/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/12/2023 Marlins - Home Freddy Peralta - 9/13/2023 Marlins - Home Colin Rea Braxton Garrett 9/14/2023 Marlins - Home Wade Miley Eury Pérez

