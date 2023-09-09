Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will meet Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 2:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+125). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 2:05 PM ET

TV: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -150 +125 9 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Milwaukee's past three contests has been 8.5, a run during which the Brewers and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 34, or 51.5%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 8-15 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 63 of its 140 chances.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 4-6-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-28 38-34 32-26 46-36 61-40 17-22

