William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 126 hits, which ranks first among Milwaukee hitters this season, while batting .279 with 49 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 84 of 118 games this season (71.2%), including 36 multi-hit games (30.5%).

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

In 37.3% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 56 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .289 AVG .271 .373 OBP .342 .488 SLG .429 25 XBH 24 8 HR 7 31 RBI 35 38/28 K/BB 64/22 0 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings