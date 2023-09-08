Tyrone Taylor -- .100 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on September 8 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .202 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 27 of 53 games this season (50.9%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (13.2%).

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in 15 games this season (28.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%).

In 18 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 30 .236 AVG .177 .286 OBP .208 .431 SLG .302 8 XBH 7 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 20/3 K/BB 18/3 3 SB 2

