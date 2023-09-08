Mark Canha vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 44 walks while batting .260.
- Canha will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer in his last games.
- Canha has reached base via a hit in 71 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (7.8%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this year (30.2%), Canha has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (8.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this year (38 of 116), with two or more runs three times (2.6%).
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|60
|.271
|AVG
|.250
|.362
|OBP
|.350
|.400
|SLG
|.401
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|27
|36/19
|K/BB
|31/25
|6
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
