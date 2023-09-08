Christian Yelich vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .803, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .440. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 36th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 135 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.4% of those games.
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (11.9%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Yelich has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (47 of 135), with two or more RBI 17 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 68 times this year (50.4%), including 25 games with multiple runs (18.5%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|68
|.283
|AVG
|.266
|.377
|OBP
|.351
|.441
|SLG
|.439
|23
|XBH
|27
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|38
|68/35
|K/BB
|61/35
|15
|SB
|12
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.2 per game).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 6.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 6.75 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
