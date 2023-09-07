After compiling 2.6 fantasy points last season (98th among TEs), Tyler Davis has an ADP of 556th overall (68th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Davis on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Tyler Davis Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.60 11.22 - Overall Rank 488 519 556 Position Rank 94 96 68

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tyler Davis 2022 Stats

Davis contributed with 26 receiving yards on four grabs (on seven targets) last season. He posted 1.5 receiving yards per contest.

In Week 3 last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Davis put up a season-high 2.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, 26 yards.

Davis picked up -0.3 fantasy points -- one reception, -3 yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 5 versus the New York Giants.

Rep Davis and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyler Davis 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 2 Bears 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 2.6 2 2 26 0 Week 5 Giants -0.3 2 1 -3 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.