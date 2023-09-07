With an average draft position that ranks him 146th at his position (943rd overall), Patrick Taylor has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 4.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 120th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Green Bay Packers RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Taylor on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Patrick Taylor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.80 14.79 - Overall Rank 459 462 843 Position Rank 109 123 146

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Patrick Taylor 2022 Stats

Taylor delivered 31 rushing yards last season.

In Week 16 last season versus the Miami Dolphins, Taylor put up a season-high of 1.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 0 carries, 0 yards.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 against the Chicago Bears -- Taylor accumulated 0.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: 1 carry, 6 yards.

Rep Taylor and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patrick Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 13 @Bears 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 15 Rams 1.5 4 15 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 1.7 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 1.0 5 10 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.