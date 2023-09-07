Aaron Jones, who is currently the 15th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (41st overall), put up 189.6 fantasy points last season, which ranked him ninth at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Green Bay Packers RB.

Aaron Jones Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 189.60 168.19 - Overall Rank 36 56 41 Position Rank 10 17 15

Aaron Jones 2022 Stats

In the running game, Jones ran for 1,121 yards on 213 attempts (65.9 yards per game) and scored two TDs a season ago. He also averaged 23.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 59 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

Jones picked up 29.0 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 132 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 38 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 versus the Chicago Bears, which was his best game last year.

In his worst game of the season, Jones ended up with 2.7 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 36 yards. That happened in Week 3 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aaron Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 7.6 5 49 0 0 Week 2 Bears 29.0 15 132 1 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 2.7 12 36 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 11.5 16 110 0 0 Week 5 Giants 8.0 13 63 0 0 Week 6 Jets 4.4 9 19 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 19.6 8 23 0 2 Week 8 @Bills 15.7 20 143 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 4.5 9 25 0 0 Week 10 Cowboys 21.6 24 138 1 0 Week 11 Titans 8.0 12 40 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 15.9 12 43 0 1 Week 13 @Bears 5.0 9 26 0 0 Week 15 Rams 16.6 17 90 0 1 Week 16 @Dolphins 3.4 6 25 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 11.3 14 111 0 0 Week 18 Lions 4.8 12 48 0 0

