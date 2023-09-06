Marketa Vondrousova (No. 9 ranking) will take on Madison Keys (No. 17) in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Wednesday, September 6.

In this Quarterfinal match against Vondrousova (+110), Keys is the favorite with -135 odds.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Madison Keys Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Wednesday, September 6

Wednesday, September 6 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Madison Keys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 57.4% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Madison Keys +110 Odds to Win Match -135 +850 Odds to Win Tournament +700 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 10.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Madison Keys Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Monday, Vondrousova took down Peyton Stearns 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Keys will look to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 on Monday.

Vondrousova has played 47 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Vondrousova has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.9 games per match while winning 59.3% of games.

In the past year, Keys has played 48 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 56.2% of the games. She averages 19.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Keys has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 54.6% of games.

Vondrousova and Keys have not matched up against each other since 2015.

