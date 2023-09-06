On Wednesday, Carlos Santana (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Colin Selby TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks while batting .233.

Santana has gotten a hit in 77 of 125 games this season (61.6%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (20.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 125), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year (50 of 125), with two or more runs 11 times (8.8%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 48 .302 AVG .238 .373 OBP .319 .453 SLG .436 4 XBH 22 2 HR 7 6 RBI 36 10/6 K/BB 38/23 0 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings