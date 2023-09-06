Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Pirates on September 6, 2023
Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Freddy Peralta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Peralta Stats
- Freddy Peralta (11-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 27th start of the season.
- He has 14 quality starts in 26 chances this season.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Peralta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|10
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 26
|5.1
|2
|2
|2
|9
|3
|at Rangers
|Aug. 19
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|11
|2
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|3
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 7
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|13
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Freddy Peralta's player props with BetMGM.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 141 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 69 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .274/.363/.440 so far this season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has put up 109 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .233/.314/.417 slash line on the season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 67 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .265/.324/.460 on the season.
- Reynolds has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.