Two of the WNBA's best scorers -- Kelsey Mitchell (ninth, 18.4 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.5) -- hit the court when the Indiana Fever (12-25) host the Chicago Sky (15-22) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, The U, and BSIN.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Sky vs. Fever

Chicago puts up an average of 80.5 points per game, only 4.9 fewer points than the 85.4 Indiana allows to opponents.

Chicago's 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Indiana has allowed to its opponents.

The Sky have put together an 11-4 straight-up record in games they shoot above 44.3% from the field.

Chicago is knocking down 36.1% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is just 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 37.6% Indiana's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Sky are 12-5 in games when the team makes more than 37.6% of their three-point attempts.

Indiana averages 34.2 rebounds a contest, one more rebound per game than Chicago's average.

Sky Recent Performance

In their previous 10 games, the Sky are scoring 79.2 points per contest, compared to their season average of 80.5.

Over its previous 10 games, Chicago is surrendering 83.6 points per contest, 0.2 more points than its season average (83.4).

The Sky are sinking 7.9 treys per game in their last 10 games, the same number as their average for the season. Meanwhile, they have a lower three-point percentage over their past 10 games (33.3%) compared to their season average (36.1%).

Sky Injuries