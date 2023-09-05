Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (15-22) play Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever (12-25) on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and The U

NBA TV and The U Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sky vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Fever have covered 19 times in 36 games with a spread this season.

The Sky are 17-18-0 ATS this season.

Indiana is 4-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Chicago has covered the spread 11 times this year (11-11 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Fever games have gone over the point total 18 out of 36 times this season.

A total of 17 Sky games this year have hit the over.

