Rowdy Tellez and his .345 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andre Jackson on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Tellez has gotten at least one hit in 55.7% of his games this season (49 of 88), with more than one hit 11 times (12.5%).

He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his plate appearances.

In 29 games this year (33.0%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (23.9%), including three games with multiple runs (3.4%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 48 .208 AVG .224 .265 OBP .313 .408 SLG .382 11 XBH 11 7 HR 6 22 RBI 22 30/10 K/BB 44/21 0 SB 0

